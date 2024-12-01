A special post box has been set up in the foyer of the Clacton theatre, in Station Road, so youngsters can write to Father Christmas.

Helpful theatre staff will forward on letters to the big man himself.

Gary Scott, cabinet member for culture at Tendring Council – which runs the theatre – was delighted at the venue's continued support for Father Christmas.

Mr Scott said: "The staff at the Princes Theatre understand how busy Father Christmas’s elves are with processing all the letters he receives.

“They are committed to helping out by collecting every child's letter and ensuring each one reaches Santa, so every child receives a personal reply.

"This marks the fourth year the theatre staff have assisted Father Christmas, with over 150 letters received last year.

“It’s a free service, and not only will every child who writes in get a letter from Father Christmas, but they will also receive a certificate confirming they are officially on the nice list.

"The Princes Theatre staff are already in the Christmas spirit with pantomime rehearsals in full swing, and they are eager to spread joy throughout the Tendring district."

The post box is now available for children to drop off their letters, with the last posting date to guarantee a reply before Christmas being Saturday, December 14.

As the theatre team is only assisting with the letters and does not have access to Father Christmas’s full list, a return address must be included to ensure a reply can be sent.

The theatre-to-North Pole postal service is free, but donations to a special Princes Theatre fund, which helps disadvantaged children experience the magic of live theatre, are welcome.

Donations can be made on the theatre website at princestheatre.co.uk/access-fund.