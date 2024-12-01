Next year will mark 180 years since the match between Bures and Great Bentley had its surprising beginning.

Legend has it the Bentley batsmen batted all day in 1845 and retired without offering the Bures batsmen the opportunity of getting to the crease.

The match was being played for a barrel of beer.

The Bures batsmen were offered an innings in one hundred years time, to complete the match.

Read more >> Do you remember these old Colchester shops from the 80s?

Play was not resumed until June 1957, whereupon Bures were able to complete victory by two wickets.

Halstead cricketer Dennis Walter, 87, who owns Hume's bakery was one of those to pick up a bat when play resumed back in the 50s.

Dennis said: "At the time, someone unearthed some documents about a cricket match between Bures and Great Bentley in 1845.

Dennis with wife Anne (Image: Halle Groves) "In the match, Great Bentley scored over 300 runs but Bures never got a chance to have their innings.

"The documents read that Bures could have their innings in 100 years time.

"Even after all these years I still find it amazing that someone dug the team's history up."

Walter, lives with wife Anne Hume, 85, in Tiddings Hill and they have owned Hume's bakery, located on the high street, since 1960.

The pair's daughters, Judith and Adrean, work at the local bakery, serving fresh bread, cakes, desserts and baked goods.

Dennis Walter previously acted as president for the Bakers Trade Association (Image: Halle Groves)

The match was played in 1957 and saw the opposing team arrive on horse and cart with all attendees and players dressed in 17th century clothing, including long side burns and top hats.

Players used old stumps, and cricket bats, and used the traditional under arm bowl during play.

The couple have lived in Halstead since the early 1960s (Image: Halle Groves) Bures cricket team won the match, with Dennis scoring more than 300 runs during the game.

"Even when we first moved to Halstead and opened the business, I still played cricket," Dennis said.

"I'd go back to Bures and play, and Anne would make the teas.

"We're both so grateful to have been a part of that special day.

"I feel like we're part of history and it's a fond memory."

The match is recorded in The Village Cricket Book, shown to Anne and Dennis by, ex-Mayor of Halstead, David Hume, who sadly passed away last year.