Little Box Productions, the team behind the Frinton Comedy Club and Frinton Children’s Festival, is bringing its new Craft-Along-A-Cinema event to the town next year.

The first event, mixing Mama Mia! and all sorts of crafting activities in to one fun 'mash-up' afternoon, will take place on March 11, 2025, from 1.30pm at Frinton Golf Club, on the Esplanade.

Frinton Crafts, a local crafting club, spokesman Tracey Campbell said: "Craft activities and events are a great way to meet new people and prevent isolation and loneliness in rural and coastal communities during the colder months.

"It’s a great opportunity to take part in some crafts while singing along to one of your favourite musicals."

Budding crafters are invited to take their own crafts - anything from knitting to stitching to drawing - to complete while watching the family favourite film.

For people new to crafts there will be free materials.

Emma Filby, of Little Box Productions, said: "We are grateful to Tendring Council for the opportunity to launch this new event for the vast crafting community within Frinton, Walton, and the surrounding areas."

Entry is free but booking is required at mylocalboxoffice.co.uk or by emailing info@mylocalboxoffice.com.