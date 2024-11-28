The Sue Ryder charity shop, in Connaught Avenue, is shutting its doors for the final time on December 14.

Due to the size of the shop it has a wide variety of stock from clothes and bric-a-brac to books and music.

Front - the exterior of the store (Image: Google) A notice put up on one of the shop's windows reads: "We are no longer accepting any donations due to the closure of the shop on December 14.

"Thank you for your previous support of this worthwhile charity."

The national healthcare charity supports people facing life-limiting illnesses, grief, or neurological conditions.

Sign - the notice put up at the front of the store (Image: Lorne Spicer)It is closing down on the same day as the St Helena Hospice Charity shop in the Triangle Shopping Centre, in Rochford Way.

A spokesperson from Sue Ryder, the palliative care and bereavement charity, said: “We would like to take the opportunity to thank our very dedicated and supportive volunteers, our staff and our loyal customers in and around Frinton.

"They have all been committed to raising vital funds and enabling the charity to provide expert and compassionate palliative care and bereavement support.”

For more information go to www.sueryder.org.