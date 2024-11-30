RSPCA Essex Mid & North branch, in Harwich Road, Colchester, is appealing to the public to help raise money for Noah, a 4-year-old German Shepherd the charity has taken over the care of.

Noah, currently resides in Danaher Animal Home, Wethersfield, and arrived with a mixture of skin issues which are now under control.

However, the team has found out that the canine has also torn a cruciate ligament in his right hind leg which needs an operation.

The charity does not know how Noah got the injury but he needs specialist surgery before he can find a new home.

In care - a recent image of Noah (Image: RSPCA Essex Mid & North)The cruciate ligaments are one of the many ligaments found in the knee socket which helps the knee function.

The RSPCA expects the surgery to cost around £1,700.

Branch manager, Anna Drake, said: “This type of injury needs specialist surgery, which comes at quite a significant cost.

“We have contacted local vets in Essex and the best price they have found is £1,700.

“Whilst this is a large sum of money, we believe this is the best option for Noah, who, like most animals coming into our care, has had a pretty lousy start to his life."

Scan - an x-ray of Noah's torn torn cruciate ligament (Image: RSPCA Essex Mid & North) Anna added: "As an RSPCA branch, we are a separately registered charity, and we pay for the care of animals brought in by National RSPCA’s inspectors within our area.

“We don’t own our own boarding facilities, so we pay for boarding at Danaher Animal Home until animals are rehomed.

“The money we raise through our charity shops and fundraising events cover our routine activities but when we are faced with exceptional vet costs, we sometimes have to ask for a little help from our wonderful supporters."

Poor boy - an image of Noah's right hind leg (Image: RSPCA Essex Mid & North) The branch has two welfare clinics in Colchester and Chelmsford, four charity shops across Frinton, Colchester, Chelmsford and Maldon.

So far RSPCA Essex Mid & North has raised £835 for Noah through two different online fundraising pages.

To find out more about donating, visit rspca-midandnorthessex.org.uk/please-help-us-to-raise-funds-for-noahs-surgery.