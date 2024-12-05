The Clacton community policing team recovered a JCB telehandler on Tuesday, November 26.

The vehicle had been stolen from a building site in Clacton a day or two earlier.

A police spokesman said: "The theft of heavy machinery is a considerable problem and is sometimes the result of organised crime.

"These thefts are often from farms, woodland and domestic rural locations, as well as building sites, and range from sit-on mowers and quad bikes up to very large plant and construction machinery.

"Stolen machinery is added to a national database monitored by specialist police officers.

"There's a lot you can do to deter thieves, prevent your property being taken and to get it back safely if it is."

The police recommend fitting heavy machinery with trackers and alarms, as well as marking the vehicle to make it unique.

If a vehicle has been stolen, report the theft online and give as many details as possible.

If you are witnessing a vehicle theft, call 999.

For more information about how to prevent heavy machinery theft, go to www.essex.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rc/rural-crime/heavy-machinery-theft-prevention.