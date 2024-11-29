Essex's main roads, including the A12 and M25, are set to be affected alongside an important section of the travel network in the Dartford Crossing.

If you are set to be travelling along these roads, it's best to take note of the different diversions that are in place.

Get more great stories like this delivered to your inbox every day by signing up to our morning newsletter - don't miss out!

Here’s a list of all the closures from Friday, November 29 to Sunday, December 1.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Friday, November 29

A12

On the A12 northbound, there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 20A for electrical works between 9pm and 5am.

Additionally, on the A12 southbound there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 18 for horticulture works between 9pm and 5am.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be shut from 9pm to 6am for tunnel works.

Additionally, on the A282 southbound there will be link, carriageway and slip road closures between Junction 1B and Junction 2.

M25

On the M25 clockwise, there will be entry and exit slip road closures at Junction 24 between 10pm and 5.30am for Midas installation works.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Saturday, November 30

A12

There are no closures scheduled for the A12 on this day.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

M25

On the M25 clockwise, there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 28 for scheme works between 9pm on November 30 and 11pm on December 1.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Sunday, December 1

A12

There are no closures scheduled for the A12 on this day.

Dartford Crossing

There are no closures scheduled for the Dartford Crossing on this day.

Recommended reading:

M25

On the M25 clockwise, there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 28 for scheme works between 9pm on November 30 and 11pm on December 1.

More information on road closures can be found on the National Highways website.