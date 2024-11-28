Imlach Shearer, 27, threw the coffee over Zoe Bowers because, he claimed, she had run over his 15-year-old brother.

Colchester Magistrates’ Court heard on Tuesday that Shearer carried out the assault in Rosemary Road, Clacton, in April as Miss Bowers walked past Charlie’s Diner.

Guilty - Imlach Shearer admitted one charge of common assault at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (Image: Daniel Rees, Newsquest) When Shearer spotted Miss Bowers, he approached her and asked: “Are you Zoe?”

He then threw a cup of coffee over Miss Bowers before jumping into a taxi and leaving the scene.

Miss Bowers initially thought she was the victim of an acid attack.

Shearer, who was unrepresented, complained in court his house was searched after the incident because police were informed it was a firearms incident.

He was then reprimanded by legal adviser Alison Ball who told him to discuss the incident itself.

Shearer said: “I bought a cold coffee – it was iced coffee – there was no heat within the substance.

“The shop would be happy to provide the CCTV

“My intention was not to cause her physical harm.

“My brother had been run over by her – he is 15 and that’s what happened.”

He admitted one charge of common assault.

Magistrates ordered Shearer, of Quantock Lodge, Taunton, to complete 60 hours of unpaid work and pay £199 in fines and costs.

Town - Imlach Shearer carried out the assault in Rosemary Road, Clacton (Image: Google Street View) Shearer, who has six convictions for nine offences then asked if he could still travel abroad while serving the community order, telling the court he had a business trip in Thailand to go to in three weeks’ time.

He was told he could still travel abroad if he informed the probation service.