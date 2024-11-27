Motorists are expecting delays following a crash on the A120 towards Colchester.
Traffic has slowed down due to a crash on the Westbound carriageway after the A133 Hare Green Interchange.
The incident was first reported at around 7am this morning and disruptions continue.
Drivers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys and avoid the area if possible.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here