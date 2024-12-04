THIS beauty salon and academy in Clacton is doing all it can for the local community.
We spoke to All Dolled Up, in Rosemary Road, Clacton, as part of our new campaign to support the dozens of fantastic independent and family-owned businesses in the Tendring district.
The venue offers facial treatments, hair removals and other services to customers, as well as serving as a training academy for budding beauticians.
Tracey Batchelor, the owner of the salon, was awarded her beauty degree in 1999 but only opened up her shop in August last year.
She said: "First thing in the morning I come in and go over the bags, desks and floors.
"Once I've done that I start to get the products out for everything but every day is different - one day I could be setting up for Botox or the next day it's filler."
All Dolled Up has been nominated for a number of nationwide awards and is a finalist in three categories in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2024.
Tracey is hosting a Christmas raffle to raise money and collect items to donate to food banks across Tendring, including Clacton, Walton, Frinton and Brightlingsea.
She said: "I'm just trying to help others in the area due to the background I've come from. It wasn't easy, so if I can help anyone - 100 or 200 people in Clacton - that would make my day.
"I didn't come from a lot and sometimes my mum struggled to put food on the table for us, so I've been there and it's hard."
Raffle tickets are £2.50 for a strip and can be bought over the phone or at the salon.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here