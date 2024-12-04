We spoke to All Dolled Up, in Rosemary Road, Clacton, as part of our new campaign to support the dozens of fantastic independent and family-owned businesses in the Tendring district.

The venue offers facial treatments, hair removals and other services to customers, as well as serving as a training academy for budding beauticians.

Education - Ewelina Gostomska, a student at the salon, and Tracey Batchelor (Image: Tracey Batchelor) Tracey Batchelor, the owner of the salon, was awarded her beauty degree in 1999 but only opened up her shop in August last year.

She said: "First thing in the morning I come in and go over the bags, desks and floors.

"Once I've done that I start to get the products out for everything but every day is different - one day I could be setting up for Botox or the next day it's filler."

All Dolled Up has been nominated for a number of nationwide awards and is a finalist in three categories in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2024.

Seats - Part of the beauty area in the salon (Image: Tracey Batchelor) Tracey is hosting a Christmas raffle to raise money and collect items to donate to food banks across Tendring, including Clacton, Walton, Frinton and Brightlingsea.

She said: "I'm just trying to help others in the area due to the background I've come from. It wasn't easy, so if I can help anyone - 100 or 200 people in Clacton - that would make my day.

"I didn't come from a lot and sometimes my mum struggled to put food on the table for us, so I've been there and it's hard."

Venue - the front of the salon

Raffle tickets are £2.50 for a strip and can be bought over the phone or at the salon.