Mayfield Place, formerly known as Mayfield Chambers, in Station Road, was officially unveiled on Monday (November 25) after two years of restoration.

The building was once the town's civic centre and has been restored and converted into a residential development.

Originally built between 1896 and 1920, the development consists of four new two-bedroom apartments.

Former Ipswich Town players Simon Milton and Alan Lee attended the launch as VIP guests.

Mr Milton said: "It's exciting to be part of the Mayfield Place launch and to see how this iconic building is being brought back to life.

"I look forward to seeing it become a key part of Clacton's ongoing regeneration."

A spokesman for the developers said: "We are thankful to all of the local based suppliers and contractors who have worked on the project over the past two years to bring it to its near conclusion."

