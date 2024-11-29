Armand Van Helden, a legendary DJ and music producer, will perform live at Chelmsford City Racecourse on Saturday, August 30, 2025.

He will be the final act of the new Summer Sessions series.

The Summer Sessions are a new initiative from Chelmsford City Racecourse, which will add live music from DJs to seven summer fixtures after the racing concludes.

Summer Sessions are a new initiative from Chelmsford City Racecourse (Image: Supplied) Cross the DJ will have a residency for the first six summer sessions before Armand Van Helden headlines the concert stage at the seventh and final Summer Session raceday.

With a career spanning decades and hits like "U Don't Know Me," "My My My," and "Bonkers" (with Dizzee Rascal), Armand Van Helden has solidified his place as a pioneer in the electronic and house music scenes.

His innovative approach and infectious beats have earned him a loyal following worldwide.

Anthony Coleridge, head of events at Chelmsford City Racecourse, said: "We are delighted to be offering Armand Van Helden as a headliner for our brand-new dance music initiative, Summer Sessions.

"Armand is a global superstar in the dance music world, having such a strong back catalogue of hits including You Don't Know Me, My My My and his incredible work as a remixer for Tori Amos, Kim English and more.

The DJ is known for his chart-topping hits (Image: Supplied)

"His Duck Sauce project also delivered hit after hit.

"It's the perfect crescendo to the amazing summer of entertainment planned for 2025 and his first-ever performance following racing anywhere in the world".

Tickets for this event are on sale now and fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early, as this is expected to be a sold-out event.

For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, visit chelmfordcityracecourse.com/summer-sessions or contact info@chelmsfordcityracecourse.com.