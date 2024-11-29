Blossome is inviting people to take part in the Big Dip at Walton on January 1, 2025.

The event will see people take a dip in the sea just before sunrise at 7.20am.

The event is a fundraiser for Blossome's 12-week self-care programme, which supports those affected by alcoholism or addiction.

Blossome founder Kim Moore said: “People can get so many benefits from attempting something they are initially reluctant to try.

"The Big Dip takes resilience, bravery and determination.

"These are all qualities that carers rely upon day in, day out, just to survive."

Swimmers braving the cold sea will be rewarded with hot drinks, a pancake and maple syrup breakfast, and the use of beach huts for changing.

They will also receive a certificate for taking part.

Those who raise more than £150 in sponsorship will receive a special Big Dip T-shirt.

Ms Moore added: “The Big Dip is a celebration of life, of survival and renewal, and it is open to everyone.

"This event is about people taking a shared moment to free themselves, washing away their burdens and their worries.

"Cold water swimming can be invigorating and liberating. We want anyone who feels they will benefit from this event to join us on January 1.

"The event promises to help people start the New Year with a clear head and raise vital funds for the organisation.”

To sign up, visit blossome.support.