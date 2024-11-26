The weather warning is in place from 10pm tonight until 12pm tomorrow afternoon as the forecasters say spells of rain, heavy in places, is likely to lead to some disruption in parts of the county including Maldon and Burnham, Clacton, Mersea and Brightlingsea.

Residents are warned to expect buses and train services to be affected due to spray and flooding on the roads with journey times "taking longer".

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is also "likely", the Met Office says, as well as interruption to power supplies and other services.

This comes after Storm Bert battered the county over the weekend, with phone lines and trees brought down, train services disrupted and Southend Pier closed to visitors on Sunday.

There are three commonly used colours when it comes to weather warnings issued by the Met Office.

Yellow, amber and red warnings are issued with each denoting various levels of danger and impact.

Yellow weather warnings are issued for a range of weather situations that are likely to cause some low-level impact (such as travel disruption) to a limited area.

The Met Office website says: "An area of rain is expected to reach parts of southern England overnight Tuesday, becoming persistent and heavy in places for a time.

"Much of the warning area will see 15 to 20mm of rain with 30 to 40mm in some areas.

"There is a lower chance of 50mm of rain in a few places, more likely for the Isle of Wight, Sussex and Kent, before rain eases and clears by early afternoon.

"Given recent wet weather, some disruption to travel and infrastructure is likely."