A presentation evening took place at the Pink Palace Hotel, on Marine Parade East, where the organisation handed out more than £4,000.

Groups will use the money for trips for youth groups, Christmas meals for the elderly and vulnerable, food packages, funds towards a new mini bus and breakfasts for Armed Services veterans.

Clacton Carnival is run by volunteers and no event is possible without the support from the community.

Carnival princesses Lily Powel and Danielle Fraser handed out donations to more than 30 groups, who helped the association with events.

The Clacton branch of the RNLI was the main charity of the night and the donation will go towards its new lifeboat and equipment.

Association spokesman Zoe Tipple said: "This was an evening to celebrate and thank all those that helped make our carnival possible again this year.

"We would once again like to send a big thank you to all our supporters from various different charities and organisations that volunteered with us during Carnival Week 2024, which enabled us to hold our much loved carnival events.

"A big thank you also goes to anyone who attended any of our events and donated in some way, whether this was putting a coin in a bucket, buying a Grand Draw ticket or having a go at a carnival game."