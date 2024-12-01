Before that, he started out working at McDonald's in Clacton.

He said: "It was a fantastic experience and an excellent introduction to the working world.

"Those early days gave me a strong foundation and the confidence to pursue opportunities in larger organisations."

Councillor - Pierre Oxley (Image: Pierre Oxley) He then moved on to Toys R Us where he became regional manager.

Mr Oxley said: "There was something magical about being part of a brand that brought so much joy to children and families, especially during Christmas.

"Managing a team and overseeing operations across multiple locations taught me the importance of leadership, adaptability, and creating memorable experiences for others.

"Christmas at Toys R Us wasn’t just about selling toys — it was about creating wonder and magic, something I’ll always cherish."

Mr Oxley was an Essex county councillor for ten years and served on Tendring Council for 16 years until 2016.

He said: "Serving as a councillor has been one of the most fulfilling roles of my life.

"It’s a privilege to represent my community and work on initiatives that genuinely make a difference.

"Over the years, I’ve been able to secure upgrades to leisure facilities, address residents' concerns, and advocate for essential highway improvements.

"The role demands dedication, but the reward lies in seeing tangible improvements in the community and knowing that my efforts contribute to making life better for others."

Family - Pierre Oxley and his siblings (Image: Pierre Oxley) He is now town councillor for Walton-on-the-Naze.

"I am deeply committed to making a difference in this vibrant coastal community," he said.

"My goal is to address the concerns of Walton residents, improve local services, and create opportunities for growth and development.

"Walton has so much potential, and I am eager to work collaboratively to ensure it thrives for everyone who calls it home."

He added: "Looking back, each step of my journey — from my first job at McDonald’s to my role as a councillor — has shaped who I am today.

"My love for Clacton, Walton and the wider Tendring district drives me to give back to the community and to help others find their paths to success."

Is there anyone who you think should have an article about their life in the Gazette? They must have prominent links to the Tendring aera.

Contact reporter Grace Capel at grace.capel@newsquest.co.uk.

Fact File