The actor was joined by various Universal filming crews on Canvey, near the Oysterfleet Hotel and Bar Monico on the seafront, as he filmed the second season of popular show “Mr Bigstuff”.

The show stars Danny Dyer as a disruptive family member moving back in with his nervy perfectionist brother – leading to a host of comedic conflicts and errors.

He was spotted on Sunday and yesterday as filming took place on the seafront before moving to Canvey Point where he was talked to by members of the public.

One Canvey resident, Tom Farrell, 75, even managed to snap a shot with the superstar actor, whose previous exploits include a long acting run as Mick Carter in Eastenders, while walking his dog Barney,

Day made - Danny Dyer and Tom Farrell with Barney (Image: Tom Farrell)

Tom said: “I first spotted a film crew at 10.30am, I had a brief chat with them about filming and moved up the slope to the sea exit gate and again conversed with further film crew members.

“I continued to walk Barney along the sea wall for 15 minutes and I retired to the exit gate and again entered into conversation with the crew.

“I then chatted about Dan and the filming of his TV show, Mr Bigstuff, and asked when it was due.”

Tom was then shocked to see Danny approaching, and quickly asked him for a quick snap with Barney.

He added: “He embraced me and we chatted about TV, football and his family, he thanked me for his kind comments relating to his daughter Dani Dyer and Jarrod Bowen.

“We gave each other an embrace and waved ciao.

“He is an extremely delightful chap to meet.”

Other residents on Canvey spotted Danny around the island, with him agreeing to several photos with islanders – with the actor previously calling it a “strong gaff” on Radio One in 2015 and being spotted last year filming in the area as well.