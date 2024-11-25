A DERELEICT building in Clacton has caught on fire with crews from across Essex in attendance. 

The building on fire is on Church Road in Clacton.  

Images from the Counter Crime Partnership (CCP) - a shared radio and exclusion zone scheme for towns - show the crews' response to the fire. 

Time - This photo was taken by the Counter Crime Partnership at about 6.10pm (Image: CCP) (Image: CCP) A spokesman from Essex Fire and County Rescue said: "Crews from Clacton, Frinton, Weely and Colchester are in attendance.

"It is a fire in a derelict building on Church Road, Clacton. The latest information we have from the scene is that the fire has been extinguished."

(Image: CCP)

Smoke - CCTV footage of smoke from the fire Smoke - CCTV footage of smoke from the fire (Image: CCP)