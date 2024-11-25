The building on fire is on Church Road in Clacton.

Images from the Counter Crime Partnership (CCP) - a shared radio and exclusion zone scheme for towns - show the crews' response to the fire.

Time - This photo was taken by the Counter Crime Partnership at about 6.10pm (Image: CCP) (Image: CCP) A spokesman from Essex Fire and County Rescue said: "Crews from Clacton, Frinton, Weely and Colchester are in attendance.

"It is a fire in a derelict building on Church Road, Clacton. The latest information we have from the scene is that the fire has been extinguished."

(Image: CCP)

Smoke - CCTV footage of smoke from the fire (Image: CCP)