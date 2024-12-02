A fundraising quiz night will be held at Harwich’s Samuel Pepys Wine Bar in Harwich on Monday December 9 with tickets at £12 per person which includes a pre-quiz meal.

There will be a raffle with prizes and all proceeds will go to Connect Without Limits.

Connect Without Limits is group run by young autistic people dedicated to helping people with autism or autistic traits aged between 15 to 25.

The group runs a mixture of peer support, workshops, and social groups and has a referral form available on their website at https://cwlcic.com/

To book a table, please ring 01255 503857 and the event is cash only.