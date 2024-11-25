Sarah Power, 53, has been missing since Sunday, November 24, Essex Police have confirmed, as the emergency service has launched an investigation.

She is 5ft 3ins tall, medium build, has hazel-coloured eyes and very long straight brown hair.

Sarah is known to often walks her dogs in and around Jaywick and police urge anyone who may have seen her to get in touch.

She also has links to East London.

An Essex Police spokesman said: “If you’re with Sarah, know where she is or have any information that could help us find her, please call us on 999 and quote incident 227 of November 25.”