Maurice Clarke, 90, from Clacton, jumped out of a plane more than two miles up in the sky for Dementia UK, at Beccles Airfield.

He has now received his certificate showing he raised exactly £6,237 for the charity.

Dementia UK sent the 90-year-old congratulations cards thanking him for the incredible amount of money raised.

Incredible - Maurice after he jumped out of the plane (Image: Ann Clarke)

Maurice said he "really enjoyed" the parachute jump.

He said: "When we went up there in a plane I had a photographer in my face all the time asking me how I was feeling but I was feeling all right."

Ann Clarke, one of Maurice's daughters, said: "All of us are so proud that he has managed to achieve such a great feat.

"He was even the to contributor towards Dementia UK in the first month.

"We're just so proud of him and he is proud of himself."

Thumbs Up - Maurice skydiving down (Image: Ann Clarke)

The skydiving plan was sparked on Maurice's birthday in March.

He said: "I said I was going to do it on my birthday party and my daughters started an argument saying 'No you're not', ' No you're not'.

"But I had made up my mind - it's what I wanted to do and I wanted to do it for Dementia UK."

Geronimo - Maurice jumps out of the plane (Image: Ann Clarke) All of the money raised will go towards Dementia UK, a charity close to Maurice's heart after his siblings suffered from the illness.

His brother died suffering from dementia and his sister is in a care home suffering from the same illness.

Dementia UK is a specialist dementia nursing charity which provides free, life-changing support and advice to anyone affected by dementia.