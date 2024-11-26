A PENSIONERS who plummeted thousands of feet out of a plane for charity has helped raise thousands of pounds. .
Maurice Clarke, 90, from Clacton, jumped out of a plane more than two miles up in the sky for Dementia UK, at Beccles Airfield.
He has now received his certificate showing he raised exactly £6,237 for the charity.
Dementia UK sent the 90-year-old congratulations cards thanking him for the incredible amount of money raised.
Maurice said he "really enjoyed" the parachute jump.
He said: "When we went up there in a plane I had a photographer in my face all the time asking me how I was feeling but I was feeling all right."
Ann Clarke, one of Maurice's daughters, said: "All of us are so proud that he has managed to achieve such a great feat.
"He was even the to contributor towards Dementia UK in the first month.
"We're just so proud of him and he is proud of himself."
The skydiving plan was sparked on Maurice's birthday in March.
He said: "I said I was going to do it on my birthday party and my daughters started an argument saying 'No you're not', ' No you're not'.
"But I had made up my mind - it's what I wanted to do and I wanted to do it for Dementia UK."
All of the money raised will go towards Dementia UK, a charity close to Maurice's heart after his siblings suffered from the illness.
His brother died suffering from dementia and his sister is in a care home suffering from the same illness.
Dementia UK is a specialist dementia nursing charity which provides free, life-changing support and advice to anyone affected by dementia.
