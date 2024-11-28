A four-bedroom cottage in the picturesque village of St Osyth is to go under the hammer.
The characterful property, featuring two reception rooms and beautifully maintained front and back gardens, is expected to generate lots of interest.
The home boasts off-street parking, a driveway, and an outbuilding, making it an appealing choice for potential buyers.
Paul Wood, auction appraiser at Clive Emson, said: “This is a rare chance to acquire a handsome home in the Tendring village of St Osyth. This coastal village is incredibly popular, and properties like this are highly sought-after.”
The freehold property has been given a guide price of £325,000-plus.
The auction also includes a detached building in Sunbeam Avenue, Jaywick.
The former workshop has a freehold guide price of £28,000-£35,000, but planning permission for change of use to residential has been refused.
The auction, featuring 147 lots, will conclude on Wednesday, December 11.
For details, visit Clive Emson Auctioneers.
