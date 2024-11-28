The characterful property, featuring two reception rooms and beautifully maintained front and back gardens, is expected to generate lots of interest.

The home boasts off-street parking, a driveway, and an outbuilding, making it an appealing choice for potential buyers.

Paul Wood, auction appraiser at Clive Emson, said: “This is a rare chance to acquire a handsome home in the Tendring village of St Osyth. This coastal village is incredibly popular, and properties like this are highly sought-after.”

The freehold property has been given a guide price of £325,000-plus.

The auction also includes a detached building in Sunbeam Avenue, Jaywick.

The former workshop has a freehold guide price of £28,000-£35,000, but planning permission for change of use to residential has been refused.

The auction, featuring 147 lots, will conclude on Wednesday, December 11.

For details, visit Clive Emson Auctioneers.