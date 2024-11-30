Here’s a roundup of 20 unmissable happenings to keep the celebrations going through the new year.

The festivities heat up with We Three Kings of Rock 'N' Roll on November 30 at Clacton's West Cliff Theatre.

This lively show features the music of Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly and Elvis, with a holiday rock 'n' roll twist.

On December 3, St Mary’s Church in Frinton hosts the Annual Rotary and Community Carol Service. Traditional carols and local choirs promise an evening brimming with seasonal cheer.

Philatelists can gather on December 4 for the Stamp Club Meeting at Clacton Indoor Bowls Club, featuring a pre-Christmas buffet and a celebration of stamp collecting.

Fans of musical legends will enjoy The Tom Jones Songbook on December 5, as Adam Parker Brown pays tribute to Sir Tom Jones at the West Cliff Theatre with a live band and sensational singers.

December 7 offers a trio of festive options - crafting unique treasures at the Naze Festive Crafts and Winter Trail at the Naze Nature Discovery Centre, meet Santa Claus at Santa’s Grotto in Clacton Shopping Village, or shop for handmade gifts at the Craft & Gift Fair at Tendring District Scout Centre.

From December 7- 29, the Princes Theatre in Clacton brings magic to life with Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs, a spectacular pantomime featuring performances for all audiences.

On December 8, Carradine's Christmas Cockney Singalong will fill Frinton's McGrigor Hall with lively, festive tunes, while the Health, Wellness & Spiritual Event at the Frinton Community Association explores mindful practices.

The Wizard of Oz takes the stage from December 12-14 at the Princes Theatre, in Clacton, offering a spectacular production of this classic tale.

For art lovers, a Nature in Watercolours Workshop on December 14 at the Naze Nature Discovery Centre is the perfect escape into creativity, inspired by the local landscape.

Shoppers will adore the Walton Christmas Toy Fair on December 15, featuring vintage toys and collectibles at Frinton Community Association.

Celebrate the season with the Clacton Community Choir Christmas Special on December 16 at the Princes Theatre, with a heart-warming evening of choral favourites.

Looking ahead to the new year, nature enthusiasts can join the Winter Bird Watching Event at the Walton Backwaters in January (date to be confirmed) to observe migratory birds in their element.

Valentine’s Day on February 14 invites couples to the Valentine’s Day Celebration at Walton & Frinton Yacht Club, where a romantic dinner and dance await.

Families can look forward to Half-Term Activities for Children in mid-February, hosted across venues in Clacton and Frinton, packed with fun for younger audiences.

Finally, experienced sailors can brave the elements at the Winter Sailing Clinic in late February at Walton and Frinton Yacht Club.