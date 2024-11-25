Frinton Literary Festival was due to host a special event featuring the Rev Coles, former singer and television star, on November 27.

But due to his appearance on ITV1’s I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here the event has been has been cancelled and instead will take place next year.

TV - Rev Richard Coles is on I'm A Celebrity (Image: ITV) Gordon Wise and Clive Brill, co-chairs of the festival, said: "We received an email a few weeks ago from Richard Coles’ publisher saying they had been asked to clear his diary between the end of October and the end of the year.

"They said they couldn’t say why so we were concerned it might have been something serious.

"We were highly amused when it turned out he had been invited to go the other side of the world to the I’m a Celebrity Australian outback just when he was due to come to Frinton.

"They kindly offered new dates straight away so we’ve very pleased we have been able to reschedule without too much disruption – and we’re sure we’ll be able to offer him a warmer welcome than the jungle critters he’s having to encounter on the show."

Celebrity - Rev Richard Coles (Image: PA) The Rev Richard Coles entered the Australian jungle as a late comer alongside Love Island’s Maura Higgins during Thursday’s episode of the ITV hit show, living in a separate camp named the Jungle Junkyard.

The new event will now be held on February 5 and Rev Coles will talk about his life, career and bestselling crime series the Canon Clement Mysteries.

Thanks to the new event location, at St Mary’s Church, Old Road, Frinton, the festival has now been able to release more tickets to meet demand.

Tickets are £20 and include a drinks reception, and the chance to get copies of the books signed by the author.

For more information and to purchase a ticket go to www.frintonliteraryfestival.co.uk.