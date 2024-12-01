A HUGE Christmas market took place in Point Clear over the weekend with hundreds of people attending the successful event.
The Christmas Craft Market returned to Dumont Hall, Point Clear, on Saturday and Sunday and boasted dozens of stalls selling Christmas gifts and festive items.
Hundreds of people came to support the event to get their festive fix in.
Stallholders were pleased with the turn-out and enjoyed selling their Christmassy goods to those who attended.
For more information on upcoming events at Dumon Hall go to www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100081360338299.
