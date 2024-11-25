ESSEX Police has advised people to avoid a road in Clacton due to an ongoing incident.
Multiple police vehicles and ambulances are in Edith Road, Clacton, attending an incident involving a man making threats.
An Essex Police spokesman said: "We’re currently dealing with an incident in Edith Road, Clacton.
"The incident involves a man who has made concerning threats.
"At this stage we do not believe there is any wider threat to the community, but we would ask those living nearby to please avoid the area whilst we work to bring to this to a safe conclusion.
"We will provide an update as soon as we practically can."
