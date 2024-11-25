Clacton Pride has organised this year's festive light switch on which will be taking place on December 7 from 10am.

The event sees a whole day of music from local acts and tribute artists and more than 30 market stalls will gather near Christmas Tree Island, in the town square.

Musical acts include Jayden, Tony Maloy, The Stand Ins, Luke Hingley as Micheal Buble,

Tracy C, ETC, Abbie Hartlet, Gabrielle Taylor and Ranklin2tone.

The main event will be at 5pm when the Christmas lights will be lit up around Clacton.

There will also be a children's area where they can create free crafts such as Christmas cards, decorations and a letter to Father Christmas.

The event will also have lots of games to be played and children can have a go at plate spinning.

Organiser Cheryl Piper said: "If parents write their email address on the back of the letters to Father Christmas I will send a copy to them and a response from Father Christmas."

The man himself will also be in attendance giving out gifts to children.

Cheryl said: "The town never lost its Christmas spirit, but people need to remember all of us that do these things are volunteers.

"We also need to remember the added cost of Christmas to many people's already expanding budget is hard so like with Clacton Pride Family Festival we have kept to the ethos that things need to be free or cheap.

"We are so lucky to have had people donate decorations and presents its great to see everyone pulling together."

Clacton Pride also set up a Name A Bauble for a lost loved one.

For more information email info@clactonpride.co.uk or go to the Clacton Pride Facebook Page.