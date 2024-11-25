Clacton and Frinton Gazette
A12 closed after crash between car and van as police appeal launched

Summary

A12 crash near Chelmsford sees road closed

Emergency
Traffic
By Natalie Hensel

Our live feed has now finished.

  • Part of the A12 has been blocked following a crash.
  • The incident took place on the northbound carriageway near Chelmsford.
  • Traffic is building up.

