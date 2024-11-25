Following a crash on the A12, parts of the road have been closed. 

The northbound carriageway has been blocked after an incident on the Chelmsford Bypass this morning. 

Emergency services are on scene and the road has been blocked between J17 at Howe Green and J18 at Danbury. 

Traffic is building up as well on the oncoming carriageway. 

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible. 