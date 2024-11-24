Clacton and Frinton Gazette
Live updates as Storm Bert batters Essex amid yellow weather warning

Storm Bert: Live updates in Essex amid weather warning

By Claudia Bradley

  • Storm Bert is battering Essex today with high winds across the county
  • A Met Office weather warning is in place until 9pm
  • Winds of up to 55mph are forecast

