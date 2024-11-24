Storm Bert may cause some disruption across the UK today with the Met Office saying it will bring “heavy rain, strong winds and disruptive snow”.

Yellow weather warnings have been issued across central and eastern parts of England for rain and wind.

The yellow weather warning for wind across the east and southeast of England was issued at 7.22am today and will last until 9pm tonight.

Storm - Yellow weather warnings are in place across much of England (Image: Met Office) The Met Office warned that some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely, adding that it is likely some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and large waves.

Officials say probably some bus and train services will be affected, with some journeys taking longer, and some short-term loss of power and other services is possible.

The Met Office said: “This warning has a medium likelihood and a low impact.

“South to southwesterly winds will be strong and gusty throughout Sunday, easing from the west through the afternoon and early evening as a band of heavy rain associated with a weather front clears eastwards.

“Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

“Be prepared for the weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”

Strong - There will be winds between 45mph and 55mph (Image: Web) The Met Office has some tips on its website for staying safe in strong winds.

Driving in these conditions can be dangerous, and the Met Office advises road users to drive slowly to minimise the impact of wind gusts, be aware of high-sided vehicles, and make sure you hold the steering wheel safely.

For more information on how to protect your property from damage and staying safe at the coast, visit: 5 tips for staying safe in strong wind - Met Office

Read the full weather warning here.