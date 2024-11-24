From twinkling lights to the scent of mulled wine and roasted chestnuts, these markets offer a magical experience that's hard to beat.

London Stansted is the perfect departure point providing convenient and great value flights to a variety of destinations where Christmas fills the streets.

We’ve listed five European cities you can fly to from Stansted for an unforgettable Christmas market experience.

1. Linz, Austria – A Christmas wonderland by the Danube

Head off for a festive trip to Linz, the capital of Upper Austria. Smell the delicious aromas of gingerbread, as you browse the stalls lining the Main Square. The surrounding Baroque scenery makes this a truly unique setting to get into the Christmas spirit – it's just like stepping into a real-life fairytale!

With fairyland figures, a nativity play, and regular music performances, the traditional markets of Volksgarten are a big hit with both children and adults. There are also plenty of other markets to explore in the nearby towns of Steyr and Bad Ischl.

Flight time from Stansted: 2 hours 10 minutes

2. Prague, Czech Republic

The biggest Christmas market celebration in Czechia sees locals and tourists come together. Explore the magical streets of Prague's Old Town to shop for Christmas decorations, unique gifts, and tempting Christmas treats.

Christmas festivities take place across the city from Old Town through to Holešovice Exhibition Grounds. But at Christmas one of the nicest things to do in Prague is just to wander – smaller markets are scattered around every corner. Choosing a Christmas market trip to Prague will be a truly memorable experience.

Flight time from Stansted: 2 hours

3. Edinburgh, Scotland

Take to the streets of Edinburgh this Christmas season and enjoy festive fun for the whole family. Nestled in the heart of Edinburgh’s historic city centre with stunning views of Edinburgh Castle, East Princes Street Gardens hosts a traditional Christmas Market each year. There are over 70 stalls selling handmade gifts, tasty treats, and delicious drinks.

The market will also be home to the Big Wheel, giving passengers breathtaking views of the city. Children can enjoy the winter wonderland funfair complete with exhilarating rides and games. Or get your skates on and head to the ice rink at George Street, warming up afterwards with a hot chocolate and a stroll through the Artisan Christmas Market.

Flight time from Stansted: 1 hour 10 minutes

4. Oslo, Norway

People travel from far and wide to experience Oslo’s Christmas spirit, particularly at Spikersuppa, one of the capital’s biggest Christmas markets. The area in front of Stortinget (the Norwegian Parliament building) transforms into a Winter Wonderland. You’ll find a dazzling Ferris wheel, an ice rink, and endless stalls selling gifts.

Visit the nearby cathedral, where the children’s choir regularly performs Christmas carols – guaranteed to give you that warm and nostalgic festive feeling. Just outside of the centre, you’ll find the cosy markets of Hadeland Glassverk. Alongside shops, restaurants, and an art gallery, it’s an inviting extension of Norway's largest indoor Christmas market.

Flight time from Stansted: 2 hours 10 minutes

5. Cologne, Germany

Cologne’s Christmas markets are legendary, and for good reason. The city hosts several markets, but the main one, located in the shadow of the stunning Cologne Cathedral, is must-see. With over 150 stalls, this market is a true Christmas extravaganza, offering everything from traditional German toys and ornaments to handmade candles and local delicacies like bratwurst, gingerbread, and the famed Kölsch beer.

For a unique experience, visit the “Old Market” near the historic town hall, which features medieval-style stalls and a more intimate, cozy atmosphere. Don’t forget to sample Cologne’s special Christmas treat, Reibekuchen (potato pancakes), and sip on mulled wine as you take in the spectacular views of the cathedral, which looks even more beautiful with the twinkling Christmas lights.

Flight time from Stansted: 1 hour 30 minutes