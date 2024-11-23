Tonight’s (Saturday November 23, 2024) National Lottery Lotto winning numbers are 33, 08, 44, 03, 13, 39. 

The Bonus Ball is 56.

Tonight’s estimated jackpot is £7.4 million.

Tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are 37, 39, 05, 17, 27.

The Thunderball is 13.