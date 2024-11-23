Tonight’s (Saturday November 23, 2024) National Lottery Lotto winning numbers are 33, 08, 44, 03, 13, 39.
The Bonus Ball is 56.
Tonight’s estimated jackpot is £7.4 million.
Tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are 37, 39, 05, 17, 27.
The Thunderball is 13.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here