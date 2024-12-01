It was opened during the “golden age of pier buildings”, first serving as a landing stage and being a popular spot for promenading Victorians, like those at Southend and Walton.

The first proper building came in 1893 when the Pier Pavillion, now the Jolly Roger, was built with its primary purpose as a theatre.

The 1920s and 1930s were formative for the pier, after businessman Ernest Kingsman invested the equivalent of around £18 million into the pier after he realised its future lay in its role as an entertainment complex.

Kingsman added dodgems, racing cars, a ghost train, electric boats and a seaquarium, as well as the first open air Olympic-sized swimming pool on a pier in the country.

During the Second World War, the pier was hit by a mine which left a hole 60ft across, and it didn’t fully reopen until 1948.

By the end of the 1960s, Clacton Pier was an entertainment venue to rival Blackpool and Brighton when it changed hands to the Goss family.

Throughout the 1970s, the Goss family made some changes to the pier and expanded on its idea of amusements, opening a dolphinarium and then branding it North Sea World while it held sealions, penguins, and even a killer whale.

In the late 1970s, a series of fearsome storms the pier with 30ft waves and caused major damage. Sealions and penguins had to be rescued, while the dolphins, Bubble and Squeak, were wintering at Whipsnade.

A turbulent few decades followed before the pier became close to what it is today, catering to families and becoming a free-entry entertainment centre in 1994.

After the Ball family took over in 2009, the pier saw much refurbishment and even more family attractions added.

The pier stands at 1200ft in length today, making it Essex’s shortest, though it did widen considerably 60 years after it opened so that there was plenty of space for the over-water funfair, rollercoaster, and Ferris wheel excitements it has always been known for.

A book written by Norman Jacobs was written to celebrate the 150th Anniversary of Clacton Pier, with 220 pages and 400 photographs.

In 2020, Clacton Pier was named Pier of the Year by the National Piers Society, fending off strong competition from 60 others around the country.