A SECOND man has been identified as a suspect in a murder investigation following the disappearance of a man in Chelmsford.
Detectives investigating the disappearance of Cumali Turhan in Chelmsford are now able to confirm a second person has been identified as a suspect.
This morning, Saturday 23 November, 44-year-old Ciprian Ilie appeared in court charged with assisting an offender (murder) and preventing lawful and decent burial of a dead body.
He was remanded into custody to next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on December 23.
Essex Police has confirmed that as a result of the work carried by our investigators a second man has been identified as a suspect and work is ongoing to locate him.
Cumali was last seen in Chelmsford in the early hours of Tuesday, November 19.
This man left the country later that day.
Essex Police is working with a number of partners in relation to the suspect’s location.
Detective Chief Inspector Louise Metcalfe, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a complex investigation which we’re progressing at pace and we’re following a number of targeted lines of enquiry.
“One of those lines is the whereabouts of a second man who we’ve now identified as a suspect. We know he left the country soon after Cumali was last seen and we’re working with partners on progressing that aspect of the investigation.”
DCI Metcalfe added: “Our specialist search and forensic officers will continue to work day and night in the coming days as we continue to build a picture of the circumstances which led up to Cumali’s disappearance.”
Essex Police continues to encourage anyone with information on Cumali’s disappearance to come forward and speak to them.
A dedicated public portal has been set up and can be found here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020124R31-PO2.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here