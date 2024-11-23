Essex Police launched a murder investigation following the disappearance of Cumali Turhan in Chelmsford earlier this week.

Investigators from Essex Police’s serious crime directorate are continuing to piece together the circumstances of how Cumali came to be missing.

The 45-year-old was last heard from just after midnight on Tuesday when he was in The Globe pub on Rainsford Road.

Missing - Cumali was last heard from just after midnight on Tuesday (Image: Essex Police) Officers have information to suggest he may have later been in Barista, in Duke Street.

Specialist search and forensic teams are focussing their efforts in a number of locations, including around the Duke Street area of Chelmsford and Barista specifically.

As part of the investigation, a man was arrested and questioned on suspicion of murder.

This morning, 44-year-old Ciprian Ilie has been charged with assisting an offender (murder) and preventing lawful and decent burial of a dead body.

He is due to appear in Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court today, Saturday 23 November.

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Metcalfe, who is leading the investigation, said: “We’re continuing to build a picture of the circumstances leading up to Cumali being reported as missing to us, including whether others have been involved.

“That work includes very focused forensic and search efforts in and around Chelmsford as well as reviewing many hours of CCTV footage.

“As part of this investigation, one man has now been charged. Today, our investigation will continue at pace and we will endeavour to keep our communities as well-informed as we possibly can.

“I would reiterate that I would still like to hear from anyone who may have information which may help our investigation.

“If you’ve seen Cumali in the early part of this week, or specifically in the Globe pub from around midnight on Monday into Tuesday, or in or near Barista in the early hours of the Tuesday, please contact us.”

Essex Police has a dedicated public portal through which the public can provide information, which can be found here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020124R31-PO2