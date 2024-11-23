Firefighters from Clacton were called to Meadow Way, Jaywick at 6.58am on Saturday, November 23.

When crews arrived, they found a bungalow which was full of smoke.

The cause of the fire was an air fryer left on top of the hob which was accidentally switched on.

Damage - The fire started after an air fryer was left on the hob (Image: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service) Fortunately, as the household had recently had a Home Safety Visit by Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, their new smoke alarm alerted them to the flames.

The family and their dog were able to get out safely and call 999.

Crew Manager Stephen Wood said: “This is the fourth incident I have attended where an air fryer has been left on top of the hob and was accidentally switched on.

“Crews did a great job and worked quickly to stop the fire from spreading further.

“We can’t say it enough - using your hob as a storage area or a worktop can be tempting, but please never take the chance.

"It's incredibly easy to accidentally turn your hob on and if that happens and something is on top of it, a kitchen fire is inevitable.

“So please, keep your hob and oven clean and clear of clutter at all times.”

He continued: “This incident really shows the importance of having working smoke alarms, as we recently visited this property and installed a smoke alarm during a Home Safety Visit, which is what woke the family up when the fire started.

“They did the right thing by getting out quickly and calling 999.”

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service recommends houses have at least one working smoke alarm on every level of their home and that they are tested at least once a month.

If you or someone you know doesn’t have working smoke alarms at home, you can book a Home Safety Visit via essex-fire.gov.uk/book or call 0300 303 0088.