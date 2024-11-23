Resident living in Stephen McAdden House, in Westcliff, claim their rooms are “overrun” with bedbugs after an infestation was initially found in communal areas earlier this year.

Now residents, including Graeme Street, 73, and his wife Michelle, have been told their rooms contain the blood-sucking bugs and have been hit with a £342 bill each by South Essex Homes to fix the issue. Infestation - Bedbugs on Graeme's mattress (Image: Graeme Street)



As a result of the infestation, residents have claimed “vital” social clubs and events have been cancelled with many residents isolating alone until the breakout is over.

Mr Street said: “Personally, we are on basic pensions as are a good number of people here, it is a big hit to people but worse still, we don’t believe it is right we should be asked to pay it.

“They are pointing us to their terms and conditions but there is a real infestation and people have been bitten.

“We are practical and grounded people, we don’t panic but some people are incredibly upset and won’t come out of there flats and wont mix with others until this is all over.

“The bugs are still in flats, they will come back to the communal areas.”

Mr Street added that the biggest impact for residents, besides the charge, is the impact on social activity for the almost 60 flats.

He added: “A good proportion of people enjoy the activities, they are a lifeline and it depends on the communal areas being sorted. Until then, we have no art clubs, exercise, bingo or quizzes.”

A spokesman for South Essex Homes said: “We are aware that residents of Stephen McAdden House have reported issues with bed bugs and we have arranged for our pest control specialist contractors to visit this sheltered scheme to conduct an investigation.

“All communal areas were checked and found to be clear of bed bugs and some individual flat checks are also in the process of being carried out.”

The spokesman added that the tenants’ service charge does not include a charge for treating pest infestations and this is “an individual responsibility” of tenants.”

They added: “We will continue to monitor the situation and liaise with affected residents as required.