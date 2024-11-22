Tonight’s National Lottery EuroMillions winning numbers are: 10, 11, 12, 29, 31.
The Lucky Stars are: 08 and 11.
Tonight’s estimated jackpot is £158 million.
Millionaire Maker Selection: – one UK millionaire has been created
HPKC49026
European Millionaire Maker Selection: – 100 millionaires have been created, 25 of whom are from the UK
MPJQ65682
VPJR45966
VQKG63373
XQKM17444
JQKN47246
TQKP19167
TQKQ32242
VQKP53077
VQKP61496
JQKS64141
HQKW78778
MQKW06991
XQKZ16818
ZQKX82893
TQLB99719
MQLB74455
JQLD02896
HQLJ06109
MQLF27486
ZQLD36160
ZQLD76785
VQLD49200
JQLG22716
TQLH36037
JQLH15154
Tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are: 07, 13, 17, 19, 25.
The Thunderball is 02.
