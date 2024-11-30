Doris Swallow celebrated her milestone birthday at Maitland House, in Church Road, on November 20.

She has lived at the house since October 2020 and saw a special morning tea party in her honour on this special day, surrounded by family and friends.

Ann Evans, the manager at Maitland wished her many happy returns.

She said: “Doris is a well-loved resident at Maitland House. We like to make a fuss of everyone’s birthday, especially when it’s a ‘big’ one like your 100th.

“Lots of people take notice of Doris’ black hair, which is completely natural and undyed, which is remarkable for a lady approaching her 100th birthday.

Star - Doris had a visit from Elvis on her special day (Image: Black Swan Care Group)

“She had a wonderful party with her family and friends at the home, and we are especially grateful to Elvis, aka Barry Tone who always makes everyone smile when Elvis is in the building.”

Doris used to work as a bookkeeper and her husband was a painter and decorator.

The couple lived in Enfield, in London, before moving to Kirby Cross.

