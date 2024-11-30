Jack Rivers, 14, has collected more than 800 signatures to get the number seven bus route back after it was axed in March 2024.

The cancellation of the route has affected many across St Osyth and Jaywick as it used to pick up passengers from four holiday parks.

Determined - Jack Rivers (right) has been backed by councillor Bradley Thompson (Image: Credited) Jack, who is from Dagenham but visits his family's holiday home in St Osyth with his mum, said: “Hedingham stopped the number seven bus from St Osyth to Clacton back in March and has left four holiday parks affected.

“People have appointments they can’t get to, parents can’t get their children to schools and elderly people who go out to do their shopping can’t get back.

Affected - Hutleys Caravan Park is one of the parks affected by the cancellation of the number seven (Image: Credited) “It’s also affecting trade. I spoke with amusement arcades and bars. They say they haven’t had as many people coming in and it is affecting income.

“The number four bus was compromised, but now they’ve stopped part of it and it’s a 20-minute walk.

“We own a caravan at Seawick. We used to get the train into Clacton from Stratford and then the bus, but now there’s nothing.

Another - Bel Air caravan park is also affected (Image: Credited) “On Facebook people are talking about how it’s affecting their mental health, one person said she can’t even leave her caravan in Bel Air.

“Every day that bus used to run three times, then went down to twice and now it doesn’t run at all.”

West Clacton and Jaywick councillor Bradley Thompson said: “It’s great what Jack is doing.

"He is a big part of St Osyth. He has the residents' support and has taken in what the community has said.

“Even though he isn’t from the area, he and his mum come here on holiday and as a result, they struggle to get to the holiday park.

“Jack has done an amazing job and has full support from me. It’s not just affected St Osyth, but Jaywick as well.”

A Hedingham and Chambers spokesman said: "Route seven was removed earlier this year due to very low passenger numbers which made the service unviable to run.

"We have not been made aware of the petition, but we would be happy to meet with the local residents to hear their concerns and discuss what may be possible as part of our annual network review."