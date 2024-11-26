Genesis Connected will be lighting up the stage of the West Cliff Theatre, in Tower Road, for a night of classic hits by the band.

The five-piece, made up of Pete Bultitude, on vocals, Chris Woods on keyboard, Nick Smith on bass, Red Litchfield on guitar and Marty Wild on drums, is set to perform on December 6, at 7.30pm.

With dozens of world-famous hits the band will be performing songs from Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins and Mike & the Mechanics.

Songs spanning from the late 70s onwards include Turn It On Again, Sledgehammer, In The Air Tonight, Over My Shoulder, Against All Odds, That’s All, Solsbury Hill, You Can’t Hurry Love and many more.

A spokesman for the show said: "Celebrating the music of Genesis and the biggest selling acts connected: Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins and Mike & the Mechanics, this show has an incredible mix of material, from atmospheric anthems to chart toppers.

"The frontman, Pete Bultitude, is not only an incredibly versatile vocalist, he is also a truly gifted drummer just like Phil Collins.

"So, expect the show to include the iconic 'double drums' element as featured on every Genesis and Phil Collins tour."

Genesis is a hugely popular progressive rock band which formed in 1967 boasting a huge discography including 15 studio.

Band members Phil Collins and Peter Gabriel went on to have successful solo careers too.

Tickets are £27 and can be purchased by calling the box office on 01255 43 33 44 or by going to www.westcliffclacton.co.uk/livemusic/genesis-connected-2024.