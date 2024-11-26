TDH Academy, formerly known as the Dance House Academy, based on Ford Road Industrial Estate, performed at the Indigo.



After qualifying in a competition in Grays for the National Entertainment Awards they headed to the o2 to perform.

The group of dancers, aged between seven and 21, got both a golden buzzer and a golden chip from the judges.

With more than 30 dancers on stage the talented group did a jazz styled performance, choreographed by teachers Ashleigh Curtis and Lorna Wegg, to the hundreds of people watching at the huge arena.

Ashleigh Curtis, one of the teachers at the school, said: "It was very emotional watching them on stage and all the the teachers there were crying - especially as soon as they got the golden buzzer.

"The golden chip goes in a slot machine and if you get three matches you get to go to Las Vegas so we all screamed because they didn't think it was going to happen."

All the dancers were "very excited" once they were told they would be performing in Las Vegas in 2026.

Mrs Curtis said: "We have no plans as of yet because we want to ride the high of their success but then we will sit there and sort out logistics because we have a lot of time to plan."

