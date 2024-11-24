Located on a one-acre plot of land on the outskirts of St Osyth, this five-bedroom home offers all the advantages of rural living.

The former barn in Clay Lane comes with three bathrooms and three reception rooms.

Approached by a generous driveway, the property offers ample parking space and a triple garage.

View - A view from above (Image: Stoneridge Estates/Zoopla) Garden - The property is located on one acre of land (Image: Stoneridge Estates/Zoopla) Utility - A handy utility room is located next to the kitchen (Image: Stoneridge Estates/Zoopla)

Upon entering, the home welcomes guests and residents with a double-height vaulted reception hall with double-glazed bi-folding doors to the front and rear, flooding the home with natural light.

Charming wood beams and a wood-burning stove create an inviting and welcoming space.

The living space includes a lounge and dining space in the heart of the home, including a kitchen and breakfast room.

Fully equipped with all necessary amenities and generous storage opportunities, the kitchen offers a generous island unit for an elegant touch while embracing the historic oak beams and brick features which add a warm feel.

A handy utility room is located next to the kitchen, which adds more storage space.

The ground floor is completed by a second reception room, a cloakroom, and a separate study space, as well as a bathroom.

Bath - The home comes with three bathrooms (Image: Stoneridge Estates/Zoopla) Bedroom - The home has five bedrooms (Image: Stoneridge Estates/Zoopla) Reception - The main reception room is flooded with natural light (Image: Stoneridge Estates/Zoopla)

A beautiful central oak staircase leads to the first floor, with the landing overseeing the entrance and reception room, as well as the well-maintained gardens through the galleried landing.

To the left are three of the five bedrooms, as well as a family bathroom, equipped with a bathtub, WC and basin.

The fourth bedroom, as well as the master suite, which benefits from a fitted wardrobe and its own en-suite facility, are located to the right of the stairs.

Kitchen - The luxurious kitchen of the home (Image: Stoneridge Estates/Zoopla) Study - A private study is located on the ground floor (Image: Stoneridge Estates/Zoopla) Stairs - These beautiful stairs lead to the first floor (Image: Stoneridge Estates/Zoopla)

A second shower room is also located to the right.

The prominent oak beams are continued throughout the rooms on the first floor.

Parts of the property are laid to lawn and offer an ideal space to enjoy the outdoors in a peaceful and quiet setting, surrounded by mature trees and shrubs.

The Clay Lane home is offered at a guide price of £1,200,000 and is represented by Stoneridge Estates.

For more information and to arrange a viewing contact the estate agents at 01255 770373 or visit zoopla.co.uk