Traffic is moving very slow following a crash on the A133 northbound at the Weeley roundabout.
One lane has been closed on the A133 northbound at the Weeley roundabout, due to recovery works and a crash involving two vehicles.
The incident is said to have happened as a result of the current weather conditions including "ice on the road."
We have contacted Essex Police and East of England Ambulance for a comment.
More information as we get it.
