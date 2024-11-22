Traffic is moving very slow following a crash on the A133 northbound at the Weeley roundabout.

One lane has been closed on the A133 northbound at the Weeley roundabout, due to recovery works and a crash involving two vehicles.

The incident is said to have happened as a result of the current weather conditions including "ice on the road."

We have contacted Essex Police and East of England Ambulance for a comment.

More information as we get it. 

 