Clacton Musical Productions has been rehearsing its Sleep Beauty production at Holland Public Hall, in Frinton Road.

The show, which has a cast of actors and actresses aged between eight and 25, will be staged on January 11 and 12.

There will be two matinee shows at 2.30pm and two evening shows at 7.30pm.

Bailey Boyce, chairman of Clacton Musical Productions, said: "The show is going to be amazing I'm so proud of my cast for pulling through all the challenges which have occurred and I really can't wait to see the show on stage.

"Challenges included lots of venue confirmations going wrong and a few people who dropped out of the show along the way."

The production follows the tale of the traditional Sleeping Beauty story but has one stark difference.

Mr Boyce said: "The show is definitely similar to the story that everybody knows but it's different as well.

"In our production Maleficent is called Carrabosse and at the end of the performance she falls in love with her henchman."

Robin Thomas, 17, who plays Carrabosse said she loved the change.

Miss Thomas said: "I've always loved fairy tale stories and as kid if I was around my grandma's house we would always put on the film so playing Carrabosse is a bit of a full circle moment.

"When I first found out about the change I hadn't had the chance to fully look over the script because I had only recently filled in for someone who dropped out last month.

"I really like the change because there are slight nods to that in some of the choreography happening and it just makes sense.

"I'm very excited about the show and I didn't know I was going to be playing the part because I came in for someone dropped out a month ago

"I'm very excited."

Tickets are £11 and can be purchased from www.seetickets.com/tour/sleeping-beauty-cmp-pantomime.