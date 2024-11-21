A BUSY motorway is partially closed near Stansted after a huge crash.
The M11 southbound is closed between J9, A11, and J8, Stansted, due to a collision 'involving a lorry and several cars'.
There is heavy traffic and long delays in the area.
The emergency services have been contacted for more information.
For live updates follow this link.
