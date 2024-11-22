The monthly infographic provides a snapshot of some of the things Tendring Officers have dealt with in the previous month.

Throughout the month officers helped to find 80 people who were reported missing and responded to 57 mental-health related incidents.

Officers solved 119 crimes and submitted 570 pieces of intelligence which assist in targeting criminal activity.

Police investigated 84 reports of antisocial behaviour, attended 39 road traffic collisions and investigated 316 reports of domestic violence incidents.

They also stopped and searched 61 people within the district.