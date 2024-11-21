Clacton Arts Centre is set to host its Decking Out The Square event to get people into the festive spirit on Saturday (November 23).

There will be lots of seasonal stalls as well as live music at Trinity Methodist Church, in Pier Avenue.

The event was originally meant to take place in the town square but due to bad weather it will now take place in the church.

The Met Office says there is a 90 per cent chance of rain from 9am to 9pm.

Ian McKeown, of the Clacton Arts Centre Collective, said: "You should expect ska, funk, indie, superb acoustic singer/songwriters, four-part harmonies and more, as well as some market stalls.

"Be there or be square!"

The Glowsticks will kick the event off at 12noon followed by Fever Pitch at 1pm. David Angus will carry on the show at 2pm with Loxley's Corner at 3pm.

Honkus Rompus is set to take over the stage at 4pm, with Mad About Theatre at 5pm, and ETC will bring the event to a close with a set beginning at 6pm.

Entry to the event is free and booking is not required.