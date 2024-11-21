John Hanson, 39, of James Road, Clacton, set fire to a bin store near the Co-op at Frinton's Triangle Shopping Centre on February 24.

CCTV footage captured him igniting the fire before leaving the area.

At the time, Hanson was subject to a criminal behaviour order which prohibited him from being at the shopping centre.

He was banned from entering Co-op stores in Frinton's Connaught Avenue and the Triangle Centre, and in High Street, Walton, for two years in May 2023, when a court heard he had stolen or attempted to steal alcohol and food from the shops a number of times.

He had admitted four counts of theft from shops, and was given 80 hours of unpaid work.

Hanson was arrested for arson on March 2 this year, with police recovering clothes matching those seen on the suspect in the CCTV footage.

He admitted charges of arson and breaching a criminal behaviour order when he appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on September 24.

He has now been sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court to a year in prison, and was given a new two-year criminal behaviour order, which will take effect upon his release.

The police have thanked members of the public who helped put Hanson behind bars.

Investigating officer PC Sam Jewell expressed his gratitude to the Frinton community for their role in the case.

"I want to thank the local community, as a number of people came forward to provide CCTV and witness statements after we published an appeal," PC Jewell said.

"There is a real community spirit in Frinton, and we have fantastic support from people living here.

"I am pleased that, with their help, we have been able to ensure John Hanson is now behind bars."

Hanson’s new criminal behaviour order will impose further restrictions for two years following his release, limiting his activities and movements to prevent further offences from taking place.